Air, Cruise Travel Out of Boston Surges From July 2024-June 2025

Air and sea travel from Boston reached new milestones over the past 12 months, setting a pair of new records at transit hubs overseen by the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport).

Logan International Airport ended fiscal 2025 with approximately 44 million passengers served, a 5% increase over fiscal year 2024. Massport CEO Rich Davey said the total number of passengers was the “highest ever.”

“We finished a banner year at Logan Airport,” Davey said at a board meeting on Thursday, July 17. “The bottom line is very, very good news for Logan and our financial picture.”

According to the Dorchester Reporter, Massport officials previously announced that Logan served a record 43 million passengers in calendar year 2024. This figure is more than the previous record of 42.5 million set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel patterns. The 43 millionth passenger, Reagan Berry of Boston, received free tickets from Delta Airlines in December 2024.

High demand wasn't limited to airplane travel alone. Massport officials also said that the Flynn Cruiseport served 465,000 passengers in fiscal 2025. This figure is 22% more than in fiscal 2024 and 5% more than budget projections.

Massport Port Director Lauren Gleason also noted this period was a “record-breaking fiscal year season.” She added that officials expected a “strong summer” ahead.

Worcester Regional Airport, however, did not align with these trends. Ed Freni, Massport's aviation director, said that passenger volumes at Worcester were about 2% lower there than the previous fiscal year. He cited “increasing competition from ultra low-cost carriers at alternative airports” as a potential contributing factor.