Boston to Begin Fines for Republic Services Due to Missed Trash Pickup During Sanitation Workers’ Strike

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city will begin fining waste management company Republic Services for failing to collect trash as sanitation workers enter their fourth week of a strike.

Wu issued the notice in a letter sent to the president of Republic Services on Wednesday, July 23. She said the service disruption resulting from the labor dispute “is taking an unacceptable toll on Boston's residents, businesses, and neighborhoods.”

Wu added, “The city of Boston has received complaints from various neighborhoods that overflowing dumpsters are severely threatening public health.”

Boston is one of approximately 14 communities in the greater Boston area experiencing disruptions in trash pickup resulting from the sanitation workers' strike. This strike has inspired other Republic Services workers across the nation to head to the picket lines.

According to a Boston Globe report, Wu warned that the city will hold Republic responsible for paying all fines the city has issued to individual businesses related to uncollected trash since July 7.

The City of Boston stopped issuing fines for health and safety code violations resulting from accumulated trash from July 1 to July 6. City workers resumed code enforcement on July 7. Wu wrote that many businesses are unable to pay for trash pickup they're not receiving while facing city fines, “making already tight margins unsustainable.”

More than 400 workers in the Teamsters Local 25 union have been on strike since July 1. Previous contract negotiations between the union and Republic hit a deadlock over benefits, pay, working conditions, and paid time off, according to union representatives.

Republic filed a lawsuit against the Teamsters union during the week of July 14. In the lawsuit, Republic alleges that the union, its president, and others engaged in illegal striking actions, including intimidation, trespassing, and vandalism.