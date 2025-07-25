OpenTable Ranks Two Massachusetts Hotel Restaurants Among Best in the Nation

Two of the best hotel restaurants in the nation are located in Massachusetts, announced the online reservation service OpenTable.

In its “2025 Top Hotel Restaurants Guide,” OpenTable named Contessa in Boston and Mooo Beacon Hill as the best in the state. Here's what OpenTable had to say about these two dining establishments:

“Perched atop The Newbury Hotel like a crown jewel, Contessa is a grand destination. Guests are welcomed from morning till night to a sunlit, rooftop restaurant with Art Deco references and mid-century modern detailing, offering sweeping views of Back Bay and the Boston Public Garden. The menu offers a wide variety of delicious options, from feasts of antipasti and carpaccios to pastas and large steaks. A vast wine list, classic cocktails, and a selection of dolci punctuate a beautiful meal.” Contessa has a 4.8-star rating based on 169 reviews.

Mooo Beacon Hill is “a modern steakhouse that blends sophistication with a relaxed atmosphere, all set in the heart of Boston's Beacon Hill.” OpenTable notes its “warm and inviting décor provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience,” complete with a full bar and award-winning wine list. Mooo Beacon Hill has a 4.8-star rating based on 4,805 reviews.

Chef Stephanie Izard of the Cabra–Chicago, Boka Restaurant Group explained to OpenTable that more hoteliers are understanding the importance of food and beverage to the overall guest experience.

“Recently, hotel owners have seen the value in not only having restaurants as an amenity for their guests, but also in being a culinary destination for locals and even travelers staying elsewhere,” Izard said. “Travelers have so many options of places to stay; culinary offerings are a big part of making that choice.”