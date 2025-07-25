Rhode Island Needs Momentum to Pick Up WNBA’s Connecticut Sun

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 22: DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun celebrates after making a three-pointer against the Indiana Fever during the second half of a first round WNBA playoff game at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 22, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Sun defeated the Fever 93-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Could the WNBA's Connecticut Sun call Rhode Island home base in the future? The answer depends on many factors.

Earlier in July, potential buyers of the Sun said they were interested in relocating the team elsewhere in New England, including the Amica Mutual Pavilion (AMP) in Providence. The question remains who will spearhead a movement to bring the team to Rhode Island.

Writing for the Boston Globe, columnist Dan McGowan reflects on the legacy of Alan Hassenfeld, the former CEO of Hasbro, who died on July 8. According to McGowan, Hassenfeld was "the kind of guy a governor or top executive might call to kick the tires on an audacious idea like bringing a professional sports team to the smallest state in the country."

"What [Gov. Dan] McKee — and Rhode Island as a whole — desperately needs right now is someone like Hassenfeld to organize the business and political class to launch a full-court press to do whatever it takes to recruit the Sun to Providence," McGowan said.

Providence could stand to cash in on a surge of popularity for the WNBA. Caitlin Clark, the all-world guard from the Indiana Fever, has shown a renewed spotlight on women's basketball. At age 23, Clark is poised to continue making an impact on the WNBA for at least another decade.

McGowan sees the economic boost to Providence and Rhode Island if the state was able to land the Sun. "The WNBA season ends before the Providence College men's basketball season begins, and having 8,000 fans at 20-plus home games would provide a much-needed boost for downtown," he wrote.