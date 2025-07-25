Win Lil Wayne Tickets Monday-Friday!

Lil Wayne is coming to the Xfinity Center on August 6th— and HOT 96.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the show...again! We’re giving ten lucky listeners the chance to see one of hip hop’s biggest legends live in concert.

Here’s how to enter: Listen to HOT 96.9 all week for the code word. When you hear it, enter the code word below, and click “Submit.” That’s it. You’ll be entered for your shot at a night you won’t forget.

Listen daily for your code words to be announced at: 8:05am, 10:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm, and 5:05pm!

Picture it: You and your favorite concert partner, cruising down to the Xfinity Center. The crowd is live, the beats are loud, and Lil Wayne steps out on stage to perform the tracks you know word-for-word. Whether you've followed his music from the early mixtapes to Tha Carter albums, or you're just ready for a high-energy night out, this is your moment.