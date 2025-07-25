WooSox July Weekend Scores Home Run for Best Attendance Ever at Ballpark

The Worcester Red Sox's weekend of July 18-20 drew more fans to Polar Park than any weekend, or any three straight games, at the ballpark.

According to an MiLB.com report, the sellouts for the games totaled 25,587 tickets, with 90% of ticketholders packing Polar Park to catch the WooSox.

“The fans were extraordinary,” said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg in a statement within the report. “We have had special games, such as the memorable day that Chris Sale pitched here, July 31, 2021. And we have had terrific crowds on various nights, such as UniBank Fireworks nights on the Fourth of July. But we have never had such consistently large crowds, day after day, all weekend long. There was palpable pride in the ballpark and the city.”

Several special commemorations were held throughout the weekend. On Friday, July 18, the team wore jerseys that spelled WooSox in sign language for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

On Saturday, July 19, the WooSox Foundation Baseball Clinic was held, followed by the ballpark's DCU Club at the ballpark for the Great Polar Park Writers Series. The special guest was 98 ½-year-old Maybelle Blair, star of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The women's baseball club story was told through the motion picture A League of Their Own.

Fans from Rhode Island turned out for the WooSox's fourth annual “PawSox Heritage Day.” Players wore uniforms of Pawtucket, where the club was based for 50 years, from 1970-2020.

On Sunday, July 20, the club hosted its third “Bark at the Park” event, presented by the Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester. Fans brought their dogs down to the field for a pre-game parade and enjoyed the game from the University Dental Group Berm in left field.