From Fan to Stage: Muni Long Joins Brandy and Monica’s First Tour

Muni Long used to sing Brandy and Monica songs into her hairbrush. Now she’s opening for them on their first-ever tour. The singer-songwriter is officially part of The Boy Is…

Kayla Morgan
Muni Long performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Muni Long used to sing Brandy and Monica songs into her hairbrush. Now she’s opening for them on their first-ever tour.

The singer-songwriter is officially part of The Boy Is Mine Tour, a nationwide concert series headlined by R&B legends Brandy and Monica. And for Muni, it still doesn’t feel real.

“If you told me [when I was younger] that I would be opening for Brandy and Monica, I would have been like, ‘Shut up. You’re a liar,’” Long told PEOPLE at Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

The tour is a full-circle moment for the artist, who grew up idolizing the divas she now shares a stage with. “It’s funny, because I was just at Essence Fest, and they did the Waiting to Exhale tribute,” she told the outlet. “I had no business listening to that soundtrack, but I know every word from top to bottom.”

That album featured classics from Brandy, Whitney Houston, TLC, Toni Braxton, and Aretha Franklin—a lineup that shaped Muni’s love for R&B. Now, she’s bringing her own hits to fans across the country, alongside other tour openers like Kelly Rowland and American Idol 2025 winner Jamal Roberts.

The Boy Is Mine Tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati and will stop in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and New Orleans before wrapping up in Houston on Dec. 7.

Brandy called the tour “a dream come true” on CBS Mornings back in June. Fans have been waiting since 1998, when she and Monica, 44, dropped their iconic duet “The Boy Is Mine.” But that same year, the two were famously caught in a feud, and even got into a fight backstage at the MTV VMAs.

Now, they’re back—and Muni Long is ready to soak up every minute. “See, a lot of people don’t know, but I’ve been writing songs for 15 years, so I know all the girls. We know each other,” she said.

She’s not hiding her excitement. “I’m just super honored,” she added, name-dropping “When You Touch Me” and “Almost Doesn’t Count” as her favorite Brandy tracks.

And yes, she’ll still be fangirling like the rest of us. “I’m gonna be in the audience just like everybody else,” she said. “I’m gonna get off stage, I’m gonna put my sweats on, and I’m coming back to watch.”

Check out the full interview here.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
