4-Year-Old Injured by Needle in South Boston Park Prompts Call for Change From Public Officials

A South Boston woman is lobbying community leaders for increased attention to the city's parks after her 4-year-old son was injured after stepping on an exposed needle while running barefoot at a park.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 11, at a park near the corner of Columbia Road and Mercer Street.

“I was freaking out. I was scared,” Caroline Flynn told the Boston Herald. “I noticed that there was leftover blood in that needle. So all the worst thoughts that I could think of came to my mind.”

Flynn rushed her son to the emergency room at Boston Medical Center, staying at the hospital from 8 p.m. to almost 4 a.m. the next day. Her son received an X-ray for the swelling and extensive blood testing. The hospital sent Flynn's son home with three medications to take twice a day for 28 days to prevent HIV, Flynn said.

The 4-year-old will face continued rounds of blood testing over the next month.

“Every day, not knowing if he caught anything from this incident has been stressful. It's been traumatic,” she admitted. “In this area, it's normal to see drug addicts openly using drugs in public.”

Flynn said that in addition to warning neighbors, she took her concerns to city councilors and State Sen. Nick Collins.

A City of Boston spokesperson said on Sunday, July 27, that city officials work to “remove any found needles immediately.” The public health risks and other impacts of discarded needles are a “reason why we are moving to end outdoor congregate substance use in Boston.”