ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Concession Workers at Fenway Park Temporarily Return to Their Jobs Amid Contract Talks, Tensions

Concession workers at Fenway Park ended their weekend strike on Sunday, July 27, and said they will return to work amid ongoing contract negotiations. 7 News Boston reported on Friday,…

Michael Vyskocil
Fenway Park

BOSTON – MAY 1: General view of the exterior of the Boston Red Sox home field of Fenway Park (Photo By: Getty Images)

Concession workers at Fenway Park ended their weekend strike on Sunday, July 27, and said they will return to work amid ongoing contract negotiations.

7 News Boston reported on Friday, July 25, that workers walked off the job and picketed during the Boston Red Sox's three-day weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NBC10 Boston reported that concession workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall temporarily went back to work on Monday, July 28, but the workers are prepared to walk off the job again if a contract deal can't be reached.

The striking workers are demanding that Aramark — the food and beverage company that oversees concessions at Fenway — raise their salary, increase tips for premium workers, institute a seniority-based scheduling system, and establish restrictions on automation. The union members have been working without a contract since Jan. 1.

During the weekend, tensions between striking members of UNITE HERE Local 26 and replacement workers reached a flash point. After the game ended on Saturday night, striking union members booed the replacement workers who were exiting the stadium. 

According to NBC10 Boston, police were called for a report of an assault when a union member allegedly spat on one of the workers. When officers arrived, the worker allegedly spat on two union members.

Police arrested the temporary worker, although exact charges were unconfirmed as of Monday, July 28. The union member who initiated the incident fled the scene, and an investigation into the confrontation between the two parties at the picket line continues.

In a statement issued on Sunday, UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said, “Local 26 has zero tolerance for any and all kinds of racism and discrimination. We will take all appropriate actions to discipline any member who engaged in racist behavior during the strike at Fenway.”

A spokesperson for Aramark acknowledged the right to demonstrate but decried the “inappropriate and unacceptable conduct exhibited by picketers“ during Saturday's game.

BostonBoston Red SoxFenway Park
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
As You Like It Wedding Scene from Shakespeare on the Common
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 1-August 3Jennifer Eggleston
For Rent sign in front of new house
Local NewsMassachusetts Ends Broker Fees for Renters Starting This WeekTim Staskiewicz
Group of children huddling with coach. Summer sunset at the stadium in the background. Youth soccer football team group photo. Happy boys soccer players kicking tournament. School boys in blue jerseys
Local NewsBridgewater-Raynham School District Hikes Sports Participation, Activities FeesMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect