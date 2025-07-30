Concession Workers at Fenway Park Temporarily Return to Their Jobs Amid Contract Talks, Tensions

BOSTON – MAY 1: General view of the exterior of the Boston Red Sox home field of Fenway Park (Photo By: Getty Images)

Concession workers at Fenway Park ended their weekend strike on Sunday, July 27, and said they will return to work amid ongoing contract negotiations.

7 News Boston reported on Friday, July 25, that workers walked off the job and picketed during the Boston Red Sox's three-day weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NBC10 Boston reported that concession workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall temporarily went back to work on Monday, July 28, but the workers are prepared to walk off the job again if a contract deal can't be reached.

The striking workers are demanding that Aramark — the food and beverage company that oversees concessions at Fenway — raise their salary, increase tips for premium workers, institute a seniority-based scheduling system, and establish restrictions on automation. The union members have been working without a contract since Jan. 1.

During the weekend, tensions between striking members of UNITE HERE Local 26 and replacement workers reached a flash point. After the game ended on Saturday night, striking union members booed the replacement workers who were exiting the stadium.

According to NBC10 Boston, police were called for a report of an assault when a union member allegedly spat on one of the workers. When officers arrived, the worker allegedly spat on two union members.

Police arrested the temporary worker, although exact charges were unconfirmed as of Monday, July 28. The union member who initiated the incident fled the scene, and an investigation into the confrontation between the two parties at the picket line continues.

In a statement issued on Sunday, UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said, “Local 26 has zero tolerance for any and all kinds of racism and discrimination. We will take all appropriate actions to discipline any member who engaged in racist behavior during the strike at Fenway.”