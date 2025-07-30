Massachusetts Ends Broker Fees for Renters Starting This Week

Massachusetts renters are set to see significant relief as the state’s new broker fee ban takes effect this Friday, August 1. Under the new law, tenants will no longer be required to pay broker fees when a landlord hires a real estate agent—marking a seismic shift for one of the nation’s most expensive rental markets.

For years, Bay State renters have shouldered thousands in upfront costs, sometimes facing bills as high as four months’ rent just to move in. In Brookline, it’s not uncommon for tenants to shell out over $11,000 before even settling in.

Now, that’s set to change. Moving forward, landlords must pay any broker fees unless a renter directly hires a broker themselves. The law aims to remove a major financial barrier, especially in cities like Boston, where average rents continue to climb. As of July, a typical one-bedroom in the city rents for $3,540.

Advocates hope the law will open more doors for families struggling with high housing costs. “Families shouldn’t have to pay just to apply for housing,” said Mark Martinez of the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute.