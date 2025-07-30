New Bedford to Hold Scallopalooza With Scallop-Shucking Contest on Aug. 14

New Bedford will celebrate the legacy of its commercial scallop fishing industry with its Scallopalooza event on Thursday, Aug 14. Scallopalooza is organized by the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center (FHC).

Held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scallopalooza will feature a scallop shucking contest that will pit 15 local scallopers against one another in a friendly competition for shucking rights. The competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the FHC's parking lot on Bethel Street.

While the shucking contest is the main attraction, Scallopalooza will also highlight the overall culture and industry that surrounds the region's scallop fishery, FHC stated in a press release shared with National Fisherman.

Attendees will find live music, food vendors, and educational demonstrations and exhibits that spotlight the city's working waterfront. The indie rock band Immuter will begin the evening by performing a set at 5 p.m., followed by an artist presentation with Michael Medeiros at 5:30 p.m. and a scallop dredge link-squeezing demo by Blue Fleet Welding at 6 p.m.

Scallopalooza is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, a backup date will be announced.

Scallopalooza is sponsored by the Sustainable Scalloping Fund and is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, along with more than 65 scallop vessels and fishing companies from the New Bedford and Fairhaven fleets. The Fishing Heritage Center's website features a complete list of supporters.