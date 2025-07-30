New Wine Bar and Restaurant Could Open in Boston’s South End

The owner of a natural wine shop in Boston's South End aims to open a new restaurant and wine bar in the community.

The Boston Restaurant Talk blog reported that Spenser Payne of Neighborhood Wines on Tremont Street has applied for an alcohol license for his 1,440-square-foot business venture, which he's tentatively dubbed Mondo. Payne's establishment would be located at 563 Columbus Ave.

In a statement to What Now Boston, Payne confirmed the news, saying he still has “a few hearings to get through before we are officially official.” He said more details about his project would be available at a later date.

Although details on the food offerings have not been confirmed, a May abutters meeting notice said that Mondo would operate as a restaurant. In terms of alcohol, What Now Boston believes the focus would be serving the rare natural wines that Neighborhood Wines has promoted since its launch in spring 2023.

According to a licensing committee notice, the proposed space for Mondo would include a main dining area, bar seating, and a 240-square-foot seasonal patio that will be open from March through October with room for approximately 12 people.

In a Wednesday, July 23, Instagram story, Neighborhood Wines rallied its followers for support for the wine bar.