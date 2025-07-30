ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Wine Bar and Restaurant Could Open in Boston’s South End

The owner of a natural wine shop in Boston’s South End aims to open a new restaurant and wine bar in the community. The Boston Restaurant Talk blog reported that Spenser…

Michael Vyskocil
Red wine being poured into a stem glass at the table.

Stock Image

The owner of a natural wine shop in Boston's South End aims to open a new restaurant and wine bar in the community.

The Boston Restaurant Talk blog reported that Spenser Payne of Neighborhood Wines on Tremont Street has applied for an alcohol license for his 1,440-square-foot business venture, which he's tentatively dubbed Mondo. Payne's establishment would be located at 563 Columbus Ave.

In a statement to What Now Boston, Payne confirmed the news, saying he still has “a few hearings to get through before we are officially official.” He said more details about his project would be available at a later date.

Although details on the food offerings have not been confirmed, a May abutters meeting notice said that Mondo would operate as a restaurant. In terms of alcohol, What Now Boston believes the focus would be serving the rare natural wines that Neighborhood Wines has promoted since its launch in spring 2023.

According to a licensing committee notice, the proposed space for Mondo would include a main dining area, bar seating, and a 240-square-foot seasonal patio that will be open from March through October with room for approximately 12 people.

In a Wednesday, July 23, Instagram story, Neighborhood Wines rallied its followers for support for the wine bar.

Individuals who would like to see the wine bar open are asked to email info@neighborhoodwines.com with their name, address, and a letter stating their support.

Bostonrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
As You Like It Wedding Scene from Shakespeare on the Common
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 1-August 3Jennifer Eggleston
For Rent sign in front of new house
Local NewsMassachusetts Ends Broker Fees for Renters Starting This WeekTim Staskiewicz
Group of children huddling with coach. Summer sunset at the stadium in the background. Youth soccer football team group photo. Happy boys soccer players kicking tournament. School boys in blue jerseys
Local NewsBridgewater-Raynham School District Hikes Sports Participation, Activities FeesMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect