Ray J Says He’s ‘Not a Brother’ to Brandy in Chaotic Interview

Ray J made headlines this week after a puzzling appearance on Funky Friday with Cam Newton, where he made several contradictory statements about his relationship with his sister, Brandy.

During his introduction on the show, Ray J pushed back against being referred to as Brandy’s brother. “That’s a big intro, but I’m not a brother no more, man,” he said around the two-minute mark.

When Newton asked what he meant, Ray J replied vaguely, “Just because I’m not bro.” He added, “I mean, I love my sister. But I don't think I'm her brother no more.”

Trying to Explain the Distance

Ray J went on to describe what he called a new “phase” in his life, suggesting that personal growth has created space between him and some of the people who were once close to him.

“You grow out of, like, this first phase of life and there's a second phase,” he explained. “In the second phase, a lot of the people in the first phase are no longer there.”

He followed up with a reference to a Nas lyric: “A love changes, a thug changes, and best friends become strangers, and that's not me, Nas said that.”

Ray J’s statements were emotional but often hard to follow. “When you grow away, sometimes you're gone, sometimes it’s done... you try to get it back... but when you’re treated exactly like it was in the first wave then you understand what you have to do,” he said. “So that’s just where I’m at. Like, I care, but I don’t give a f---.”

Past Support, Present Distance

Throughout the interview, Ray J spoke with mixed feelings. While expressing emotional distance from Brandy now, he also gave her credit for being one of the most important people in his life growing up.

“Brandy’s the first person who ever put me on, believed in me,” he said. “Her and my mom brought me out on tour, saved my life, moved me to the valley, and so I’m always grateful.”

Still, he said he’s felt shut out recently. He recalled being told that he and his daughter Melody, now 7, couldn’t attend a Disney premiere featuring Brandy because it was supposedly for people 18 and older.

“I Don’t Know Why I Said That”

The interview ended with even more contradictions. At one point, Ray J said again that Brandy is his sister, but that he’s “not her brother.”

When Newton challenged the logic, Ray J admitted, “I don’t know why I said that. I can’t believe I said it. I’m gonna keep it real with you, I don’t know why I said that. But I said it, so f--- it, and I meant it.”

He later made a puzzling statement when asked what he is if not a brother. “I’m a c---… It means what it means, I’m a c---,” he said.

Finally, he admitted to being confused by the entire conversation: “I don’t know what I’m doing. I mean, right now, I didn’t know this was gonna—I don’t know how we got here.”

A Complicated Public Moment