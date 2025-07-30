Salem Summer Eats Program Distributes 10K Meals in Four Weeks

This summer, the Salem Public Schools (SPS) Summer Eats program has expanded its meal distribution with more than 10,000 meals served during the first four weeks of summer vacation. Meal program organizers hope to reach more families and students from Salem and beyond this year.

"We are over what our participation was last summer, but we know there is more of a need based on the amount of meals we serve during the school year," said SPS Food and Nutrition Services Director Michaela Short in a statement shared with the Patch of Salem. "We want more Salem families, and even those families in surrounding areas, to know that this wonderful resource is available to them."

Short explained to the Patch that the meals served from the end of school last month through July 18 enabled the Summer Eats Program to surpass last year's total of 25,992 meals distributed throughout the summer.

This year, the program has expanded to include nine weekday lunch sites (see below) and one dinner site for families from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Mary Jane Park. It also encompasses 15 more days of meal service in 2025 compared to 2024. The Summer Eats program will conclude on Friday, Aug. 22.

All children up to age 18 are invited to receive a free lunch at the following locations:

Collins Cove: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Forest River Pool: 12:20 p.m.-12:50 p.m.

12:20 p.m.-12:50 p.m. Loring Towers: 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Palmer's Cove: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Rainbow Terrace: 11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

11:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Salem Common: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Salem Heights: 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Salem Public Library: 1:40 p.m.-2 p.m.

1:40 p.m.-2 p.m. Winter Island: 2:10 p.m.-2:30 p.m.