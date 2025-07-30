ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Steel Pulse, G. Love to Headline Outermost Roots and Blues Festival on Cape Cod Oct. 11-12

Cape Cod’s popular Outermost Roots and Blues Festival is coming back to Cape Cod Oct. 11 and 12 with two days of roots, rock, funk, and genre-bending sounds. This year’s…

Michael Vyskocil
Outermost Roots and Blues Festival

Photo: Outermost Roots and Blues Festival/Instagram

Cape Cod's popular Outermost Roots and Blues Festival is coming back to Cape Cod Oct. 11 and 12 with two days of roots, rock, funk, and genre-bending sounds. This year's music event will showcase a dynamic lineup of national headlining artists and up-and-coming regional performers.

Steel Pulse, a legendary British reggae band known for its socially conscious lyrics and global sound, will headline the event together with two nights of G. Love & Special Sauce, including a performance by Robert Randolph. 

The weekend's performances will also include fan favorites such as Little Stranger, Mihali (of Twiddle), Cedric Burnside, and Ron Artis II.

Festival organizers are once again partnering with the Hog Island Beer Co., Orleans' award-winning craft brewery, to offer festival attendees a complete experience of locally brewed beers and artisan food vendors.

"When we set out to curate Outermost Roots and Blues Festival, we always had in mind to bring an eclectic group of outstanding artists from all genres," said Garrett Dutton (G. Love) in a statement for the website antiMusic. "This year, we are so proud to announce this lineup, which encompasses Mississippi Hill, country, blues, roots reggae, hip-hop, sacred steel, funk, and rock 'n' roll in a seamless, energetic, and joyful celebration of friends, family, and our Cape Cod community! We will see you at Nauset Beach!"

Tickets for the 2025 Outermost Music Festival are available now on the festival's website.

Cape Cod
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
As You Like It Wedding Scene from Shakespeare on the Common
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 1-August 3Jennifer Eggleston
For Rent sign in front of new house
Local NewsMassachusetts Ends Broker Fees for Renters Starting This WeekTim Staskiewicz
Group of children huddling with coach. Summer sunset at the stadium in the background. Youth soccer football team group photo. Happy boys soccer players kicking tournament. School boys in blue jerseys
Local NewsBridgewater-Raynham School District Hikes Sports Participation, Activities FeesMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect