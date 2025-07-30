Steel Pulse, G. Love to Headline Outermost Roots and Blues Festival on Cape Cod Oct. 11-12

Cape Cod's popular Outermost Roots and Blues Festival is coming back to Cape Cod Oct. 11 and 12 with two days of roots, rock, funk, and genre-bending sounds. This year's music event will showcase a dynamic lineup of national headlining artists and up-and-coming regional performers.

Steel Pulse, a legendary British reggae band known for its socially conscious lyrics and global sound, will headline the event together with two nights of G. Love & Special Sauce, including a performance by Robert Randolph.

The weekend's performances will also include fan favorites such as Little Stranger, Mihali (of Twiddle), Cedric Burnside, and Ron Artis II.

Festival organizers are once again partnering with the Hog Island Beer Co., Orleans' award-winning craft brewery, to offer festival attendees a complete experience of locally brewed beers and artisan food vendors.

"When we set out to curate Outermost Roots and Blues Festival, we always had in mind to bring an eclectic group of outstanding artists from all genres," said Garrett Dutton (G. Love) in a statement for the website antiMusic. "This year, we are so proud to announce this lineup, which encompasses Mississippi Hill, country, blues, roots reggae, hip-hop, sacred steel, funk, and rock 'n' roll in a seamless, energetic, and joyful celebration of friends, family, and our Cape Cod community! We will see you at Nauset Beach!"