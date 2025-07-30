Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: August 1-August 3

The first weekend of August in Boston is packed with music, art, and culture. From the joyous Saint Agrippina Di Mineo Feast in the North End to Shakespeare on the Common and the retro beats of "Lost 80s Live," Boston is brimming with a mix of ticketed events and free programming. Artisan markets and gallery nights add to the summertime celebration. It's a perfect time to soak up Boston's creative energy and strong sense of community.

Saint Agrippina Di Mineo Feast

What: A jam-packed weekend of free summer concerts, community, and food

A jam-packed weekend of free summer concerts, community, and food When: Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1, Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at noon

Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 1, Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at noon Where: 459 Hanover St., Boston

459 Hanover St., Boston Cost: Admission and performances are free; vendors will have items available for purchase

Celebrate the Saint Agrippina Di Mineo Feast with a weekend of free summer concerts on Hanover Street in Boston, filled with music, food, and community spirit. Enjoy live performances by major acts and nonstop entertainment from DJs and local radio stations. Street vendors will be serving up Italian favorites, including fried calamari, sausage and peppers, arancini, and cannoli. Try your luck in raffles that support neighborhood youth programs.

Shakespeare on the Common — "As You Like It"

What: Free production of Shakespeare's "As You Like It"

Free production of Shakespeare's "As You Like It" When: Wednesday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 10, with performances on Tuesday through Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., plus 1 p.m. matinees on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9

Wednesday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 10, with performances on Tuesday through Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., plus 1 p.m. matinees on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9 Where: Boston Common, across from AMC Loews on Tremont Street

Boston Common, across from AMC Loews on Tremont Street Cost: Free

Free Shakespeare on the Common is one of Boston's most beloved summer traditions. Presented by the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, this year's production of "As You Like It" runs July 23 through Aug. 10 at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common, across from AMC Loews on Tremont Street. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low chairs for a magical evening of outdoor theater under the stars. All performances offer accessibility features, including open captioning, ASL interpretation, audio description, and braille/large-print programs. The venue is easily accessible via the MBTA's Green, Red, and Orange Lines.

Richard Blade Presents "Lost 80s Live"

What: High-energy celebration of '80s music and memories

High-energy celebration of '80s music and memories When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Wang Theatre at the Boch Center, 270 Tremont St., Boston

Wang Theatre at the Boch Center, 270 Tremont St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $43.50

Relive the ultimate flashback with "Lost 80s Live," a high-energy celebration of new wave and pop hits from the decade of big hair and synthesizers. This unforgettable concert unites iconic '80s artists on one stage for a night of nonstop nostalgia. Featuring A Flock of Seagulls, General Public, Big Country, The Vapors, and more, every performance is packed with chart-topping favorites.

Other Events

Boston's creative scene shines on summer weekends, with artisan markets and gallery events that spotlight the city's vibrant maker and arts communities.