Worcester’s New WooBins Help Citizens Keep Trash Off the Streets

The City of Worcester has unveiled a new way to help residents keep trash off the community's streets.

Thirty WooBins, waste bins that separate trash from recycling, have been installed at various locations throughout the city as part of a pilot program. The locations were chosen for their high foot traffic and significant litter concerns, based on data from 311. Green Island and the lower half of Grafton Street were the areas identified for the initial program launch.

In addition to serving a practical purpose, the WooBins are giving area artists innovative canvases for their creations. In May, 50 original designs from Worcester-based artists and organizations were displayed on the containers.

According to the City of Worcester's website, the theme of the public art submission is Environmental Stewardship, Livable Clean Neighborhoods, and Sustainability in Worcester.

By the end of this summer, the city expects 120 more bins to be installed. According to a city report, the results of a crowdsourced map, created through a community stakeholders' survey, will inform the final locations for the bins.