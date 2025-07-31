British Singer Jorja Smith Drops New Single ‘With You’ Ahead of Bristol Show

Jorja Smith unveiled "With You" on July 26. The track mixes sharp UK garage beats with smooth R&B tones. It marks her second release this year.

Music minds Maverick Sabre, Ed Thomas, and Jakwob produced the song. The singer-songwriter described the track as "a love song for the summer." Behind the lens, Ivor Lawson-Adamah shot the music video.

Next month brings Smith to Bristol Downs, where she'll co-headline the Forwards concert series. The August 24 show puts her on the same stage as Doechii, Olivia Dean, and The Last Dinner Party. Box office ticket sales are open now.

Bright synths float through the mix. Voices drift in echoes behind the main track. Quick-step garage beats push the rhythm forward, while the lyrics paint pictures of deep affection.

This year started strong with the 28-year-old, as she featured on different tracks. Jorja added fire to AJ Tracey's track "Crush" from her third studio album, Don't Die Before You're Dead. She then joined forces with Shygirl and SadBoi, cooking up "Wifey Riddim" in February.

Her 2023 album, Falling or Flying, also got new life in 2024. Two new takes dropped — one reimagined, another deluxe. Spring also brought another gift: "The Way I Love You."

Her music pulls from many wells. Soul meets jazz, while R&B dances with garage beats. Old school and new school sometimes mix into something fresh.

After Bristol, she'll be hitting the road to kickstart the second leg of her Falling or Flying Tour in North America. Fans in Montreal, Newport, Chicago, and San Fransico can watch her light up stages across these cities, with the final show on the continent scheduled at the Hollywood Palladium on August 12.