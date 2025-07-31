ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

British Singer Jorja Smith Drops New Single ‘With You’ Ahead of Bristol Show

Jorja Smith unveiled “With You” on July 26. The track mixes sharp UK garage beats with smooth R&B tones. It marks her second release this year. Music minds Maverick Sabre,…

Queen Quadri
In this image released on 31 January, Jorja Smith performs at the Hia Magazine 30th Anniversary Gala on December 07, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Neville Hopwood / Stringer via Getty Images

Jorja Smith unveiled "With You" on July 26. The track mixes sharp UK garage beats with smooth R&B tones. It marks her second release this year.

Music minds Maverick Sabre, Ed Thomas, and Jakwob produced the song. The singer-songwriter described the track as "a love song for the summer." Behind the lens, Ivor Lawson-Adamah shot the music video.

Next month brings Smith to Bristol Downs, where she'll co-headline the Forwards concert series. The August 24 show puts her on the same stage as Doechii, Olivia Dean, and The Last Dinner Party. Box office ticket sales are open now.

Bright synths float through the mix. Voices drift in echoes behind the main track. Quick-step garage beats push the rhythm forward, while the lyrics paint pictures of deep affection.

This year started strong with the 28-year-old, as she featured on different tracks. Jorja added fire to AJ Tracey's track "Crush" from her third studio album, Don't Die Before You're Dead. She then joined forces with Shygirl and SadBoi, cooking up "Wifey Riddim" in February.

Her 2023 album, Falling or Flying, also got new life in 2024. Two new takes dropped — one reimagined, another deluxe. Spring also brought another gift: "The Way I Love You."

Her music pulls from many wells. Soul meets jazz, while R&B dances with garage beats. Old school and new school sometimes mix into something fresh.

After Bristol, she'll be hitting the road to kickstart the second leg of her Falling or Flying Tour in North America. Fans in Montreal, Newport, Chicago, and San Fransico can watch her light up stages across these cities, with the final show on the continent scheduled at the Hollywood Palladium on August 12.

Want to see the GRAMMY-nominated artist perform some of her hits live? You can find more details on her upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Jorja Smith's official tour page.

DoechiiJorja Smith
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Dr. Dre speaks onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicDr. Dre’s Iconic SSL 4000 G+ Console Sets Auction Record at $165K for Hip-Hop HistoryDawn Palmer-Quaife
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
MusicDrake Mistakes Fan for Ex-Girlfriend During Manchester Concert, Video Goes ViralQueen Quadri
Metro Boomin attends an event to kicks off Gov Ball Weekend with 'Heroes &amp; Villains' Pop-Up in Soho ahead of his performance Friday night on June 09, 2023 in New York City.
MusicMetro Boomin Set to Drop ‘A Futuristic Summa’ Mixtape Featuring Mix of Today’s Hitmakers and Southern Rap LegendsQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect