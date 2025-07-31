This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 31

July 31 is an unforgettable date for hip-hop and R&B fans. Rap pioneer Lil Uzi Vert, who was born on this day in 1995, shot to prominence with their 2015 debut single “Money Longer,” which debuted at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their debut album, Luv is Rage 2, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1, selling 135,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week. The Philly-born rapper shares a birthday with Mexican-American hip-hop artist Kap G, who was born in 1994.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous artists have released career-defining records on this date:

2001: Tha Eastsidaz dropped their second album, Duces ‘n' Trayz: The Old Fashioned Way. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4, with first-week sales of 116,000 copies. It also topped Billboard's Top Independent Albums chart.

2015: Migos released their debut album, Yung Rich Nation. Featuring guest appearances from Chris Brown and Young Thug, it peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2020: Brandy dropped her seventh album, B7, through her label Brand Nu Inc. It debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on the U.K. R&B Albums chart, her highest debut in the country since her Full Moon album debuted atop the chart back in 2002.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 31 has seen the release of several iconic hip-hop and R&B songs and albums:

2007: GRAMMY-winning rapper Common released his seventh album, Finding Forever, through Kanye West's GOOD Music imprint and Geffen Records. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

2016: Drake dropped his smash hit "Hotline Bling." This was the lead single from his fourth album, Views, and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Despite this, Drake expressed discomfort with how the song was categorized, stating that it was not a rap song.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has been marked by transformative events and tragic moments:

1996: Seagram was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting, aged just 26. His third and final album, Souls on Ice, was released a year after his death and peaked at No. 66 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2010: Alicia Keys and acclaimed hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the Mediterranean Sea. The music power couple was already expecting their first child, Egypt Daoud Dean, at the time of their nuptials.