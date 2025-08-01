Beautiful Weather Ushers in Mid-Summer Art and Music Festival in Brockton

No rain and cooler temperatures this weekend will set the stage for a fun-filled Brockton Mid-Summer Celebration Music and Art Fest on Saturday, Aug. 2. The event will be held at Salisbury Park, 250 Crescent St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Brockton Mid-Summer Celebration Music and Art Fest celebrates art, music, and culture in Brockton.

"Brockton has a big music scene, and nobody knows about it," event coordinator Nancy Krushas shared with The Enterprise. "There's a lot of talent in Brockton. We're just trying to help show it."

Saturday's event will feature performances from four bands:

LP Groove will jumpstart the music, taking the stage at 11:45 a.m.

Bag Full of Blues will perform from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Just 2 Guys will play from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Priority Station will close out the performances with an hour-long set starting at 4 p.m.

Two food vendors will be on-site: Mig's Dogs, a hot dog vendor from Boston, and Lady C&J, a Brockton-based caterer specializing in soul food.

In addition to food and entertainment, the festival will include a face-painting station, a toy vendor, and a balloon station for children.