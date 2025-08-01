Boston Bar and Lounge Named Among Best in Nation by USA TODAY

A Boston bar and lounge inspired by the Roaring '20s has been named one of the best in the nation according to USA TODAY.

The publication's Bars of the Year 2025 honor roll named the Carrie Nation Cocktail Club in Beacon Hill to its list. This establishment takes its name from a 1900s historical figure, Carrie Nation, who was so against anyone drinking alcohol that she would charge into saloons with a hatchet, smashing liquor bottles and bar fixtures in her fits of rage.

Here's what Joanna Tzouvelis of Wicked Local had to say about the Carrie Nation Cocktail Club:

"Carrie Nation's ironic presence is felt throughout the 1920s vibe venue offering two bars under one roof — a main bar and restaurant in the front and a hidden speakeasy in the back. Its interior decor offers an upscale, Victorian boudoir theme with dim, vintage chandelier lighting with beaded fringe trim and deep red tones on textured wallpaper. Hanging draperies, black leather seating, black-and-white checkered flooring, and even an antique shoeshine chair complete the setting.

"The bourbon maple espresso is one of the most popular cocktails, and pan-seared branzini fillet and lamb shank are two of the many hearty entrees to try."