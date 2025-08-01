Feast of the Blessed Sacrament to Offer New Train Deal, Cashless Payment This Year

The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament returns to New Bedford for a multi-day event with new offerings this year.

Through a partnership with Keolis massAdventures, feast organizers are offering a package that includes a South Coast Rail train ticket to and from New Bedford's Church Street station — the closest New Bedford Station to the feast grounds on Madeira Avenue — free shuttle transportation from the station to the feast grounds, and a $20 food voucher, Alves and feast treasurer Steve Duarte told The Standard-Times.

Organizers said the train transportation deal is only on for Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, the last two days of the feast. Pricing starts at $40 per adult, $25 per child ages 5-11, and $10 per child younger than 5. The package for adults and children ages 5-11 includes a $20 food voucher, while it does not for children younger than 5. A special rate of $30 per adult is offered for commuter rail passholders and active duty military members.

A private shuttle will be available to transport train passengers to the festival grounds.

In another debut for this year's event, the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament will accept credit and debit card payments for food and drink, although traditional ticket machines will still be available, according to reporting by O Jornal. In addition, feast-goers will have the option of getting a prepaid "Feast card" containing funds that they'll be able to use make purchases during the event.