Heinz Teams Up With Music Producer Mustard to Create New Chipotle Honey Sauce

A fresh twist hits store shelves as HEINZ launches its first mustard creation in a decade. The food giant struck a deal with GRAMMY winner Dijon "Mustard" McFarlane for a spicy-sweet blend. You can now snag the bottles at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

"This collab coming to life is a big deal and something that has been decades in the making for me," said McFarlane in a statement per Complex. "Everyone knows me for my beats and sound, but what they don't know is that cooking and grilling is a huge part of my life. I've been on the grill every chance I get. I've been using HEINZ since I was a kid, so partnering with them is something I've always wanted to do."

He excitedly announced the partnership on his Instagram, with the caption, "actually have my own bottle of Mustard! I sometimes wake up and be like wtf! But then again i manifested this all."

The bottle design tips its hat to McFarlane's work with Kendrick Lamar. His signature touch on "TV Off" with Lamar's viral "MUSTAAAAAARD" shout made waves when it dropped last fall.

Todd Kaplan, who runs marketing for Kraft Heinz in North America, saw something special in McFarlane's style. "Much like HEINZ, Mustard is someone who goes all in when he creates something to put out into the world. He has been a fan of the brand for years, so it was only a matter of time before Mustard met his perfect match with HEINZ," said Kaplan, per HipHopDX.

McFarlane's hot streak keeps burning bright. His touch turned Lamar's "Not Like Us" into a chart-topper. Between crafting Lamar's fifth album, GNX, and lighting up the Super Bowl stage, he's been busy.

Wings fans got the first taste at Buffalo Wild Wings back in June. Now it's hitting stores nationwide. The sauce maker brought McFarlane aboard as "Chief Mustard Officer" when they kicked things off in February 2025.