Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival to Host Spike Lee, Michelle Obama

Nine days, 26 feature films, and more than 50 short films ... the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival delivers an opportunity for Black artists to showcase their creative talent with the public. The festival began on Thursday, July 31, and will run through Aug. 9 at the Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center, 100 Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs.

This year's lineup includes many recognizable guests, including former first lady Michelle Obama, who will record a live episode of her podcast “IMO” with her brother and co-host Craig Robinson on Aug. 9. The two will interview actor, singer, and dancer Teyana Taylor, who starred in the 2023 film A Thousand and One and will appear in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another.

On Friday, Aug. 1, Spike Lee will present scenes from his upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. The film will be released on Aug. 22. Stars LaChanze, John Douglas Thompson, and Ilfenesh Hadera will join Lee to explore the film's production and themes.

Actress, singer, and TV show host Jennifer Hudson will appear on Tuesday, Aug. 5, for a discussion and audience Q&A about her experiences creating The Jennifer Hudson Show. PEOPLE magazine editor Janine Rubenstein will moderate the event.

On Aug. 7, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley will join Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and the Rev. Al Sharpton for a “fireside chat” about “the power of joy as a political act, cultural anchor, and driving force behind justice, storytelling, and community transformation,” noted the festival's website.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will present Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life on Friday, Aug. 8, a documentary that tells the story of Chappelle's socially distanced live shows recorded in cornfields in Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021.