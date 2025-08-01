Old Sturbridge Village Commemorates American Revolution With Redcoats and Rebels Event Aug. 2-3

If you're looking for something educational and fun for the family, head to Old Sturbridge Village this weekend, Aug. 2-3, for a Redcoats and Rebels event.

The two-day commemoration invites visitors to explore the conflict that defined the American Revolution. With the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution in Lexington and Concord this year and the 250th anniversary of American independence next year, this year's event will feature some extra touches.

"Redcoats and Rebels is one of our most popular and unforgettable events," said Jim Donahue, president and CEO of Old Sturbridge Village, in a press release shared with the Telegram & Gazette. "With America250 fast approaching, we're committed to making this year's experience especially meaningful and thought-provoking. It's a rare opportunity to step into a defining moment in our nation's history."

During this weekend's event, Old Sturbridge Village, at 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road in Sturbridge, will hold a living history encampment that will transport visitors back to 1775. This family-friendly event will include marching drills, spy hunts, music, colonial crafts and games, campfire cooking, and reenactments of battles. Hundreds of authentically costumed actors, live cannon demonstrations, and marching drums will also be part of the activities.

Redcoats and Rebels will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for older adults, and $16 for children and college students. Members and children younger than 4 receive free admission, but pre-registration is still required.