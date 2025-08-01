Poll: 56% Back 2026 World Cup Games in Massachusetts Despite Transit Concerns

A new Axios Boston poll has revealed that 56% of its readers believe that hosting the 2026 World Cup in Massachusetts is a smart move for the commonwealth. Forty-three percent, however, dislike the idea.

Next summer, thousands of soccer fans from across the globe will travel to Massachusetts to witness World Cup action. Seven matches are set for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and a tournament party will be held in Boston.

"Supporters said it could be a great opportunity for Boston to shine, to show Boston as a world-class city," said Mike Deehan of Axios Boston in a statement shared with CBS News Boston WBZ-TV. "The negative side of it was kind of what you would expect. Traffic, too many people, too many tourists. A lot of people are skeptical that the MBTA would be able to get people from some of these fan exposition events in Boston proper down to Foxborough."

According to WBZ-TV, the MBTA is trying to address the transportation concerns and anticipates beginning construction soon on a new train station in Foxborough to help address the predicted capacity.

The World Cup will begin in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. Gillette Stadium will host games between June 13 and July 9. In total, 48 teams will compete in 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.