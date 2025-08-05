31 White Sharks Sighted Around Cape Cod at the End of July

WELLFLEET, MA – JULY 25: White shark warning signs greet visitors to Cape Cod’s beaches on July 25, 2019 in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. The culture of Cape Cod is dramatically changing because the seal population is protected by a marine sanctuary, which has brought migrating white sharks to the area to feed on the seals. Both locals and tourists are now wary of swimming in the ocean. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

During the week of July 28, several dozen white sharks were spotted around portions of Cape Cod.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in Chatham, 10 sharks sighted on Tuesday, July 29, were seen in one area. Approximately 31 sharks were spotted around Cape Cod during the past week, according to the conservancy's tracking app Sharktivity.

Hen was the first tagged shark seen during the last week. First tagged on Nov. 8, 2020, Hen measures 11 1/2 feet in length. Hen was spotted off Nauset Beach in Eastham on Monday, July 28, at approximately 9:47 p.m.

The majority of the shark sightings were divided between Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30. All the sightings on Tuesday were restricted to Cape Cod Bay. MassLive reported that 10 sharks were spotted from the air at approximately 5:15 p.m. The sharks varied from 5 feet to 15 feet long.

On Wednesday, July 30, 13 sharks comprised the 14 shark sightings for the day, including two named sharks. Jimbo is a 9-foot-long white shark first tagged on Oct. 11, 2023. Jimbo was spotted off North Beach Island in Chatham at approximately 8:15 a.m.