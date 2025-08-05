Blue Line Closure: Riders Face Weeklong Disruption Between Airport and Wonderland

Boston area commuters who rely on the MBTA Blue Line should prepare for a significant service change this summer: beginning Saturday, August 9, Blue Line trains will be suspended between Airport and Wonderland for nine days of critical maintenance, running through Sunday, August 17.

This planned outage is part of the MBTA’s ongoing Track Improvement Program, building on last year’s intensive track renewal along the Blue Line. In 2023, crews replaced more than 6,400 rail ties and nearly 18,000 feet of rail, drastically reducing speed restrictions and improving reliability. The 2024 closure will allow workers to upgrade specialized track infrastructure at Orient Heights, swap out thousands more ties, resurface tens of thousands of feet of track, and install nearly 1,000 additional feet of rail.

“The MBTA can’t afford to wait on these repairs,” said a spokesperson for the T, noting that leaving these problem areas unattended would lead to frequent speed restrictions—an ongoing headache for countless commuters. The agency emphasized that this work is crucial for both safety and long-term reliability, supporting the vision laid out by General Manager Phillip Eng to restore all subway lines to peak condition.

While the track is closed, accessible shuttle buses will run between Airport and Wonderland, stopping at all stations. Travelers should plan for at least 20–30 extra minutes if traveling from Wonderland to downtown Boston, and Blue Line riders between Bowdoin and Airport should expect trains about every 8 minutes, roughly double the normal wait.