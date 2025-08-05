Braintree, Cape Cod Malls Hold Back-to-School Clothing Drive for Nonprofit

Simon Centers in Braintree and Cape Cod are teaming up with a Massachusetts nonprofit to help families get their kids ready to go back to school.

The Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis and South Shore Plaza in Braintree will serve as collection locations for back-to-school outfits for children in need. The donations will support the nonprofit Cradles to Crayons, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that fights against child poverty. Its goal is to provide everyday items to help children from birth to age 12.

All donated clothing items received between now and Sept. 1 will be sent to Cradles to Crayons for distribution.

Shoppers at the Cape Cod Mall should look for the big yellow school bus display near Macy's. There, they can choose a tag with an item for a child in need. Donations can be returned to the location listed on the tag.

Shoppers at South Shore Plaza will find the big yellow school bus display near the selfie wall at Macy's. The same donation instructions apply in Braintree as they do at the Cape Cod Mall.

The Cape Cod Mall is at 769 Iyannough Road in Hyannis, and the South Shore Plaza is at 250 Granite St. in Braintree.