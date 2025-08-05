Children’s Entrepreneur Market Encourages Next Generation of Innovators

A national program fostering entrepreneurism is allowing local kids to bend the boundaries of their creativity.

The Children's Entrepreneur Market encourages youth to explore innovation through pop-up opportunities at community fairs. After registering online through the market's website, children ages 5 to 17 can promote themselves and their businesses at fairs and exclusive market events.

“Imagine a farmers market, but instead of adults running the booths, you have children running the booths,” said Manchester market manager Hendrika Heyman in a statement shared with the Amherst Bulletin. “It helps them understand not only purchasing and marketing, but also the value of money, communication, and time management. This all builds their confidence and resilience as they grow older and keeps them away from the computer games.”

Heyman got involved with the nonprofit Children's Entrepreneur Market for the first time in April and discovered the importance of empowering children to own their ideas and understand the results of their work.

Since its origins in 2017, the market has expanded to all but four states, incorporating New Hampshire in 2024. The program aims to have a presence in all 50 states by the end of the year, Heyman said.

Brothers Ethan and Spencer Page, ages 12 and 15, launched their small business at last year's September First Friday event, hosted by InTown Concord. Their business, called DownTime, displayed the brothers' products ranging from hand-painted crafts and wood products to homemade baked goods.

The two have received a $500 scholarship from the Children's Entrepreneur Market to continue building their business. Now, they create products from their home basement and the Concord Makerspace in Boscawen. Both were involved in the Children's Entrepreneur Market event at the Belknap County Fair on Sunday, Aug. 3.