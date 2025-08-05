Diddy Tried Again for Bail And Got Shut Down Again
Sean “Diddy” Combs is staying put behind bars, at least for now. The music mogul made a second attempt to get out on bail while waiting for his sentencing, but the judge wasn’t having it.
According to TMZ, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on Monday that Diddy will remain in custody at MDC Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing on October 3. He was convicted of charges under the Mann Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to transport people across state lines for illegal sexual activity.
Why the Judge Said No
In his decision, Judge Subramanian reportedly said Diddy didn’t give any “exceptional reasons” to deserve release before his sentence. That’s the standard under the law, and Diddy’s $50 million bail offer and promise to stay in Miami or New York wasn’t enough to convince him.
Diddy’s legal team had argued that their client is likely the only man in the U.S. currently in jail for transporting male sex workers across state lines. They also said there’s no legal precedent for someone in his position to be held before sentencing.
But the judge pushed back, reportedly saying Diddy’s case also involves “evidence of violence, coercion or subjugation in connection with the acts of prostitution,” which changes everything.
Diddy’s lawyers also raised concerns about his safety and living conditions in jail. MDC Brooklyn has a reputation for being tough, but Judge Subramanian pointed out that the jail staff has kept Diddy safe, even during an incident involving a threat from another inmate.
What Happens Next?
So what does all this mean? For now, Diddy will stay locked up in Brooklyn. His proposed bail package including that huge $50 million bond, wasn’t enough to sway the judge.
The judge did clarify, however, that this decision has no impact on what will happen at sentencing in October. That’s still 60 days away, and everything’s still on the table for what kind of punishment Diddy could face.