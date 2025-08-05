Earls Kitchen + Bar Set to Open Third Boston-Area Location in Seaport District by Early 2027

Boston’s vibrant dining scene is about to get even more exciting. Earls Kitchen + Bar, the popular upscale-casual restaurant known for its globally inspired modern American cuisine, has announced plans to open its third Massachusetts location in the bustling Seaport District at Commonwealth Pier. Scheduled to open in early 2027, Earls Seaport will join its well-loved siblings in Assembly Row, Somerville (opened 2014), and Back Bay’s Prudential Center (opened 2017).

Located between Seaport Boulevard and Congress Street, Earls Seaport will occupy 9,800 square feet and feature a lively, centrally located bar, a three-season enclosed patio, and a warm al fresco dining area perfect for Boston’s warmer months. The design will echo historic Boston charm with deep ivy-green paneling, local artwork, jewel-toned fabrics, and mosaic tiled floors, offering a fresh yet classic ambiance.

“Seaport is an electric waterfront neighborhood that perfectly matches the energy of the Earls brand,” said Mark Hladik, President of Earls Kitchen + Bar. “We’re thrilled to create a unique space that reflects the community and city we love.” Pembroke’s Kristan McLaughlin, Director of Asset Management, echoed the enthusiasm, noting the new Earls will become a hub for office workers and visitors alike.