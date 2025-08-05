Explore ’24 Hours of Culture’ Event in Somerville on Aug. 16

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne and the Somerville Arts Council have announced a partnership with Circle Squared to create a 24 Hours of Culture event that will celebrate the diverse culture of Somerville and the Greater Boston communities. The free public event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Union Square Plaza and Stone Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Through interactive workshops, live performances, and public art displays, 24 Hours of Culture showcases the diversity of art, music, and culture by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

“Somerville is a city that thrives on creativity, inclusivity, and civic pride. Events like 24 Hours of Culture bring us together to celebrate who we are, and who we can become, through the arts, culture, and shared experiences,” said Ballantyne in a statement shared with The Somerville Times.

Programming highlights of 24 Hours of Culture will include the following:

An Afro-Futurism workshop

Collective envisioning will allow participants the space to reflect on their culture, healing, and joy in their neighborhoods

Games, local vendors, and displays

Live performances from DJ High Fadility, Forte, and KAE ALAYAH

Mural and banner making

Zine making with Guerrilla Mag, a DIY publishing and storytelling activity

For more information about the event, visit the Somerville Arts Council's website.