Explore ’24 Hours of Culture’ Event in Somerville on Aug. 16
Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne and the Somerville Arts Council have announced a partnership with Circle Squared to create a 24 Hours of Culture event that will celebrate the diverse culture of Somerville and the Greater Boston communities. The free public event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Union Square Plaza and Stone Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Through interactive workshops, live performances, and public art displays, 24 Hours of Culture showcases the diversity of art, music, and culture by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).
“Somerville is a city that thrives on creativity, inclusivity, and civic pride. Events like 24 Hours of Culture bring us together to celebrate who we are, and who we can become, through the arts, culture, and shared experiences,” said Ballantyne in a statement shared with The Somerville Times.
Programming highlights of 24 Hours of Culture will include the following:
- An Afro-Futurism workshop
- Collective envisioning will allow participants the space to reflect on their culture, healing, and joy in their neighborhoods
- Games, local vendors, and displays
- Live performances from DJ High Fadility, Forte, and KAE ALAYAH
- Mural and banner making
- Zine making with Guerrilla Mag, a DIY publishing and storytelling activity
For more information about the event, visit the Somerville Arts Council's website.
Circle Squared is a BIPOC-led cultural organization that empowers individuals of all backgrounds to work together to impact the world in which we live positively. Follow Circle Squared on Instagram (@circle.squared2) for details about upcoming events and programs.