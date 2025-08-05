Massachusetts Court Rules Landlords Can’t Penalize Apartment Dwellers for Normal Wear and Tear

A Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) issued a ruling on Friday, Aug. 1, that bans landlords from deducting “reasonable wear and tear” costs from an apartment tenant's security deposit.

The state's highest court explained in a 22-page decision that landlords also can't charge tenants for professional cleaning of an apartment at the end of the tenant's lease, even if the tenant agreed to the charge at the signing of the lease.

The rulings resulted from a pending class action lawsuit in federal court submitted on behalf of all tenants. The judge in that case halted proceedings to ask the SJC to answer two questions regarding state landlord-tenant law.

Friday's SJC decision resulted in a win for tenants, who typically pay landlords one month of rent as a security deposit in the event they damage apartments and landlords need to cover the costs of repairing damages.

Disputes over security deposit refunds between landlords and tenants happen frequently.

A decades-old law cited in the SJC's ruling states that landlords cannot deduct for “reasonable wear and tear,” although the law doesn't define what's considered “reasonable wear and tear.”

In its ruling, the SJC attempted to provide clarity: “A dwelling's condition is expected to deteriorate over time as a tenant moves furniture in and out, cooks in the kitchen, bathes in the bathroom, relies on appliances with limited life spans, and otherwise makes reasonable use of the property.”