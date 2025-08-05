Massachusetts Tops List as Best State to Have a Baby, Study Finds

ContestsEvents
For families expecting a new arrival, Massachusetts stands out as the best state in the nation to welcome a baby, according to a new report by personal-finance website WalletHub. The comprehensive study, released in 2025, ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on costs, healthcare quality, and overall baby-friendliness.

Massachusetts earned the top spot by excelling in critical areas such as infant health and parental support. The state boasts the third-lowest infant mortality rate in the country, reflecting strong prenatal and neonatal care systems. Pediatricians and family medicine physicians are also highly accessible here, ranking second nationally in the number of providers per capita.

While hospital birth costs remain a concern—with conventional delivery expenses around $2,600 for insured mothers—Massachusetts offers some relief through its robust parental leave policies. In fact, the state ranks first in the nation for paid family and medical leave, giving new parents valuable time with their newborns. Recent enhancements to the program have increased the maximum weekly benefit to $1,170.64 for eligible employees starting this year.

Experts say the state’s success isn’t just about healthcare. “Massachusetts combines high-quality support with policies that prioritize the wellbeing of families,” noted Chip Lupo, an analyst from WalletHub. Such investments extend well beyond delivery rooms — from access to affordable childcare to expanding community birth centers.

However, experts stress continued focus is needed to keep improving equity and affordability for all families across Massachusetts. Still, the study offers a hopeful message: in a challenging landscape for new parents nationwide, Massachusetts is leading the way in making childbirth and early parenting safer and more supportive for families.

