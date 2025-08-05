National Oyster Day Offers Delicious Deals on Aug. 5
If you love oysters, mark Tuesday, Aug. 5, on your calendar. Restaurants across Massachusetts are using the occasion, National Oyster Day, to celebrate the beloved bivalve mollusk with buck-a-shuck offerings, wine pairings, and more events.
Learn more about what some restaurants are offering for the celebration on and beyond Aug. 5.
- Bambara Kitchen & Bar in Cambridge will serve $1 oysters from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with favorites such as Wellfleet and Blue Point oysters. After Tuesday, the restaurant will continue its $1 oysters daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Puritan Oyster Bar, also in Cambridge, will offer six varieties of oysters for half price on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Specialty cocktails from ISCO and sparkling wine from Topo Chico will be served.
- Rebel's Guild in Boston offers $1 oysters every Tuesday at the bar only, beginning at 5 p.m. until they run out.
- Rochambeau in Boston will offer $1 oysters daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Rowes Wharf Sea Grill in Boston has partnered with Island Creek Oyster Co. to present Aunt Dotty Oysters and Eider Cove Oysters. Both are well-loved for their briny but beloved flavors.
- Seamark Seafood & Cocktails in Everett delivers $1 oysters at the bar and in the lounge from Monday through Thursday. Starting at 5 p.m., diners can order from a rotating selection of oysters until all are sold out.
- Woods Hill Pier 4 in Boston offers $1 oysters every Sunday and Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. only in the bar. The limit is one dozen oysters per person.
For those who want to enjoy Wellfleet oysters at home, the Wellfleet Shellfish Company ships them across the country via Goldbelly.
