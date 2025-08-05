National Oyster Day Offers Delicious Deals on Aug. 5

If you love oysters, mark Tuesday, Aug. 5, on your calendar. Restaurants across Massachusetts are using the occasion, National Oyster Day, to celebrate the beloved bivalve mollusk with buck-a-shuck offerings, wine pairings, and more events.

Learn more about what some restaurants are offering for the celebration on and beyond Aug. 5.

Bambara Kitchen & Bar in Cambridge will serve $1 oysters from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with favorites such as Wellfleet and Blue Point oysters. After Tuesday, the restaurant will continue its $1 oysters daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Puritan Oyster Bar, also in Cambridge, will offer six varieties of oysters for half price on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Specialty cocktails from ISCO and sparkling wine from Topo Chico will be served.

Rebel's Guild in Boston offers $1 oysters every Tuesday at the bar only, beginning at 5 p.m. until they run out.

Rochambeau in Boston will offer $1 oysters daily from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rowes Wharf Sea Grill in Boston has partnered with Island Creek Oyster Co. to present Aunt Dotty Oysters and Eider Cove Oysters. Both are well-loved for their briny but beloved flavors.

Seamark Seafood & Cocktails in Everett delivers $1 oysters at the bar and in the lounge from Monday through Thursday. Starting at 5 p.m., diners can order from a rotating selection of oysters until all are sold out.

Woods Hill Pier 4 in Boston offers $1 oysters every Sunday and Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. only in the bar. The limit is one dozen oysters per person.