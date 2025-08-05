New Restaurants, Entertainment Come to Fall River Waterfront

The waterfront in Fall River is becoming a foodie destination. Fifteen restaurants, cafes, and breweries are now open, creating a wakable cultural area. This growth is part of a wider effort to bolster community life and tourism, according to a statement shared with The Herald News by the Creative Arts Network (CAN), Inc.

“We've had great restaurants in the district for several years, but things are really taking off now,” said Sandra Dennis, executive director of CAN, in the announcement.

Two new spots — Morgan's Cantina, an upscale Mexican restaurant, and Gathering Grounds Café at the Fall River Carousel — are among the newest establishments on the scene. Primo on Water Street also debuted a reopened patio, Dennis said.

The district offers guests indoor and outdoor dining with views of Narragansett Bay. Options include Italian, Mexican, and Portuguese cuisine, in addition to American fusion, comfort food, and raw bars.

Two breweries, which include Canned Heat Craft Beer Co. and Troy City Brewery, serve craft beers, with several venues providing live music, karaoke, and special events.

According to The Herald News, several of the district's restaurants have gained recognition beyond the Fall River community. Sagres Restaurant was recognized as one of the top 13 most historic restaurants in Massachusetts and one of the 15 must-try Portuguese restaurants in the nation, according to the announcement.