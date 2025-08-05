ContestsEvents
Patriots Share Special Training Camp Moments With House of Possibilities Members

Tim Staskiewicz
Drake Maye

Photo Courtesy: House of Possibilities

Patriots training camp offered a heartwarming scene Monday afternoon, as players and coaches took time to connect with members of the local nonprofit House of Possibilities (HOPe). Six adult program participants enjoyed prime views from the Community VIP tent, joined by friends from the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, and were treated to a memorable visit after practice.

Brenden Schooler, Coach Mike Vrabel, rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and much of the offensive line stopped by to chat, take photos, and sign autographs. Patriots legend Julian Edelman also dropped in, making the day even more unforgettable for HOPe's guests.

Julian Edelman

Photo Courtesy: House of Possibilities

For over a decade, HOPe program members have been a cherished part of Patriots preseason traditions. Schooler’s connection with the organization began during his rookie season in 2022 and has only deepened since. He’s championed HOPe’s flagship event, "Big Night Out," even serving as host for the last two years.

Founded to create pathways to independence for people with intellectual disabilities, House of Possibilities continues to cultivate meaningful experiences and belonging—for its members and the wider Boston community.

Photo Courtesy: House of Possibilities

Photo Courtesy: House of Possibilities

Photo Courtesy: House of Possibilities

Photo Courtesy: House of Possibilities

