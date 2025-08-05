Secretive Magic Society Set to Dazzle Boston with The Conjurors’ Club Opening This Fall

A piece of Boston’s mysterious past is coming to light this fall as The Conjurors’ Club, an immersive theatrical experience, prepares to open in downtown Boston. For decades, the world’s most accomplished magicians are said to have quietly convened in the city. Now, their hidden legacy is taking center stage.

The Conjurors’ Club invites guests to step behind the veil of secrecy and into the shoes of a secret society member. Organizers say the production draws its narrative from Boston’s own history — notably paying tribute to William Davis LeRoy, founder of The Boston School of Magic, established in Scollay Square in 1890.

The experience is split between guided and self-directed exploration, as visitors are led through a network of concealed rooms and encounter resident magicians and fellow club members. The venue, designed by acclaimed production designer Alexander Whittenberg, begins in an inconspicuous storefront before opening up to a labyrinth of illusions and storytelling.

Executive Producer Jonathan Lang, a Boston native and theatre veteran, emphasizes that the city’s tradition of magical innovation is largely unknown to the public. “Magic is one of those stories that shaped entertainment in Boston, and now we have the chance to celebrate it,” Lang said.

With limited nightly capacity and a cast that changes regularly, each visit to The Conjurors’ Club will offer something new. The production steps into a void left by the Blue Man Group’s departure, joining a long line of Boston staging classics and seeking to become the city’s latest must-see show for locals and tourists alike.