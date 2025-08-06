Boston Ranks Near Bottom in 2025 List of Most Pet-Friendly Cities

As National Homeless Animals Day approaches, a new WalletHub report casts a spotlight on Boston’s challenges when it comes to pet-friendliness, raising questions for the city’s animal-loving residents and local policymakers.

WalletHub’s 2025 analysis compared the top 100 U.S. cities across 23 metrics, including veterinary costs, access to pet services, the number of dog parks, and overall affordability for pet owners. While Americans are projected to spend an astonishing $157 billion this year on their pets—spread across more than 94 million households—Boston found itself ranked 99th out of 100, highlighting the city’s struggle in making life both enjoyable and affordable for its pets and their families.

Boston scored particularly low in key areas: 86th for veterinary care costs, 95th in veterinarians per capita, and 89th in dog insurance premiums. The city’s middling rankings in pet businesses and dog-friendly restaurants (both at 56th), and animal shelters (63rd), paint a picture of a city where pet resources can feel scarce. However, Boston performed somewhat better in dog parks per capita, coming in at 29th—a silver lining for city dog owners who frequent green spaces.

Pet care experts urge Boston-area residents to look to local animal shelters for adoption opportunities, as shelter pets are typically vaccinated and spayed or neutered—helping to control up-front costs. “Ownership costs can vary widely,” says Nova Southeastern University’s Eric V. Hull, who recommends prospective owners carefully consider long-term financial commitments and seek out affordable, locally-driven resources.