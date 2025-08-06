Louis Corner Opens in South End, Offering an Elevated Twist on Classic American Fare

Boston’s South End is getting a new neighborhood destination this week as Louis Corner, an American gastropub concept from MAZÍ Food Group, opens its doors at 552 Tremont Street on August 6.

Set on a prominent corner where Tremont and Waltham streets meet, Louis Corner arrives from the team behind Desnuda Cocina & Bar, Gigi, Ilona, and Kava Neo-Taverna. The new spot promises to stand out, not just for its inviting, light-filled space—expansive windows, exposed brick, and warm golden accents—but for its menu, which executive chef and owner Jesus Preciado says is a “reimagining of core American cuisine with a nod to Irish tradition.”

Walk inside, and you’ll find a mix of brown leather banquettes, mid-top tables with bronze-studded chairs, and a striking gold-flecked marble bar, all designed for guests to settle in, connect, and unwind. The gastropub’s relaxed, modern décor is anchored by plush velvet and intricate tilework, giving diners a sense of comfort and sophistication.

photo credit: MAZÍ Food Group

The menu features shareable starters like pickled vegetables, Rockefeller oysters, and fried cauliflower. Signature mains range from smashburgers and mac and cheese to regional favorites like fish and chips and jambalaya. Lunch brings a lineup of classic sandwiches, including lobster rolls and Cubanos, perfect for a midday bite.

photo credit: MAZÍ Food Group

The beverage list highlights American wines, local and craft beers, and classic cocktails, reinforcing Louis Corner’s focus on quality and community.