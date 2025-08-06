ContestsEvents
PUMA and Rihanna’s Brand Fenty Drop New Shoe Collection on August 7

Queen Quadri
Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

PUMA teams up with FENTY to release fresh footwear on August 7. The four-pair collection drop includes two Avanti LS styles and a pair of Cat Cleat sandal designs.

The Avanti LS mixes soft pebbled leather with suede, sitting atop a bold rubber heel. One version shines in purple with white accents. Its twin sports black with tan touches that catch the eye.

Comfort meets style in the Cat Cleat sandals. Their plush leather cradles the foot, while gold FENTY marks stand out on black/blue and cream bases. Some would argue that they're perfect for beach-type mornings and soccer practice afternoons. These went viral on social media when Rihanna stepped out in them.

Since picking back up in Fall 2023, PUMA and FENTY have shifted their style focus. "The two parties have focused less on chunky styles like the PUMA Creeper and more on slim, soccer-adjacent models since reprising their partnership in 2023," noted Andrew Rizzo in Sneaker News.

The roots of the Avanti LS stretch back to a 2001 soccer boot. Each sandal takes cues from PUMA's Mostro line with its striking heel shape. Women's sizes lead the way for this release.

PUMA keeps pushing forward with new collections and collaborations. Their mix of footwear now spans from track spikes to street kicks, with the Speedcat and H-Street still going strong.

FENTY and PUMA first made waves together back in the 2010s. After years apart, 2023 saw them join forces once more, bringing fresh ideas to the table.

Want to get a pair of the new designs for yourself? The Cat Cleat sandals cost $90, while the Avanti LS runs $120. Once the PUMA Fenty collection drops tomorrow, August 7, you can buy them from PUMA's official website and some chosen boutiques for women's sizes only.

FentyRihanna
Queen QuadriWriter
