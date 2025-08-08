Disclosure and Anderson .Paak Drop Dance Track ‘No Cap’ Ahead of Fall Tour

Disclosure and Anderson .Paak just put out their dance track "No Cap" through Disorder/Capitol Records. The song was released on streaming platforms on August 6.

"This collab is well overdue and I can't wait to feed the people! We've been teasing the track for a little bit and it never misses! 'No Cap' is the ideal dance floor banger you don't have to think about!" said .Paak in a press statement, as reported by The Music Universe.

Bass thumps mix with quick-fire verses on this club-ready cut. The track came together in the studio with help from writer Jimmy Napes and the Lawrence siblings. Fans got early snippets of the song at recent shows.

"Creating something with Andy has been a long time coming! We first met at our show at Forrest Hills in NYC back in 2015 and have been fans of his for even longer. The time finally felt right and the right song appeared. He's one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we can't wait for you all to hear this one and perform it live together soon," said Disclosure in the press release.

In the music video, a disco ball spins while the artists make music. Guy hits the drums as Howard works the synths and .Paak brings the vocals.

Next month, Disclosure will kick off their North American tour in Seattle. They'll play 14 cities, stopping in San Diego, Santa Barbara, Berkeley, Houston, Dallas, Mexico City, and Washington before a final show at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. The tour runs from September 19 to October 18.

Want to catch one of their performances live? You can see all relevant information on their upcoming shows and buy tickets from Disclosure's official website.

Meanwhile, .Paak also takes his NxWorries group on the road starting September 10. Their Why Lawd? Tour kicks off in Portland, winds through major cities, and wraps up in LA on October 19 after 22 shows. You can find all details regarding the tour, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on NxWorries' official tour page.

This "No Cap" track joins Disclosure's work with big names like Sam Smith and The Weeknd. For .Paak, it adds to his recent music with TokiMonsta and his hit project Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars.