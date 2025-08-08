Logan Scores Big for On-Time Departures. Boston Outperforms Chicago, Newark, and New York

Amid the gloom-and-doom headlines of canceled airline flights and poor air traffic control staffing, Boston Logan International Airport is a bright spot.

According to GBH, Logan's on-time performance has been gradually improving, even in the face of increasing air travelers and record crowds of travelers through the terminals. Boston is outperforming Chicago O'Hare, Newark Liberty, and New York LaGuardia.

Data shared with GBH News by the aviation analytics firm Cirium reveals that the airport's cancellation rate has decreased by 38% since 2022. Delays are also on the downturn, with the number of planes taking off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time rising by approximately 2% over the same three-year period.

In July, which typically is one of the busiest travel months during the year, Logan had an on-time departure rate of approximately 72%. While this percentage is below the industry benchmark for “strong” on-time performance of 80%, it remains substantially higher than O'Hare, Newark, and LaGuardia. According to GBH, their on-time rate is near 65%.