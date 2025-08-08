Patriots to Unveil Tom Brady Statue at Gillette Stadium, How to Watch

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Tom Brady fist bumps New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are set to honor their legendary quarterback Tom Brady with the unveiling of a 12-foot bronze statue at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 8, 2025. The ceremony will take place shortly before the Patriots’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders, marking a significant first for the franchise.

The statue will be prominently installed outside the Patriots Hall of Fame in Patriot Place Plaza, serving as a permanent tribute to Brady’s storied career with the team. Fans will be allowed into the plaza several hours before the event to accommodate the anticipated crowd eager to celebrate the player widely regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expected to deliver remarks during the ceremony, with Tom Brady himself also scheduled to speak. The event is slated to begin around 6:00 PM local time and will last approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, 17 division championships, and set numerous franchise records throughout his two-decade tenure. The statue captures Brady in a poised stance and will stand as a lasting symbol of his impact on the team and the sport.

For those unable to attend, the unveiling will be streamed live on the Patriots’ official website and social media channels, and broadcast locally on WBZ-TV, allowing fans across New England and beyond to witness this historic tribute.