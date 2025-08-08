Rare Manatee Sighted Off Cape Cod for First Time in Almost 10 Years

A manatee swims in the Homosassa River on October 05, 2021 in Homosassa, Florida. Conservationists, including those from the Homosassa River Restoration Project, plant seagrass in the area to help restore the natural habitat for manatees and provide a feeding ground for the mammals, following a record year in manatee deaths in Florida. The deaths were primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It's been the first time in nearly a decade that this sea creature has been sighted off Cape Cod.

MassWildlife protected species program manager Erin Burke reported on July 26 that a manatee had been spotted off Cape Cod. Burke noted the manatee had been detected again on July 29 in Mattapoisett. There, it was briefly stranded on the tidal flats before several Good Samaritans helped return it to the water.

According to spotter reports, the manatee appears to be approximately 8 or 9 feet long, which would put it at roughly 900 pounds.

MassWildlife had contacted the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) about potentially rescuing the manatee, noting that water temperatures off Cape Cod would soon drop below what a manatee's body can tolerate.

"Right now, this time of year, our waters are warm enough for manatees," said Brian Sharp from IFAW in a statement shared with CBS News Boston. "Manatees require very warm water; they need at least 72 degrees."

Manatees generally call the warm waters off Florida and the Gulf Coast home. They migrate farther north during the summer. While it's not common for manatees to appear in New England, it's also not unusual for them to show up in the region, Burke added.

While it's tempting for the public to want to help stranded manatees, the IFAW asks individuals not to feed, touch, or approach the animals. "These actions can be harmful to both the animal and the public, and in some cases are a violation of federal law," the IFAW stated.