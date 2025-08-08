Report: 47 Massachusetts Regularly Attained ‘Dangerous’ Fecal Bacteria Levels

An Environment Massachusetts Research and Policy Center report released on Wednesday, Aug. 6, revealed that more than half of all Massachusetts beaches attained an unsafe level of fecal bacteria in 2024.

According to the report, the 47 beaches in Massachusetts with the higher numbers of dangerous fecal bacteria pollution was distributed across the state's coast. These locations included Boston, Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod, North Shore, South Shore, and the Islands.

“Our researchers looked at tests for bacteria that indicate the likely presence of fecal matter in the water,” said Devon Bell, associate with Environment Massachusetts, during a news conference covered by the Boston Herald. “They found that Constitution Beach had enough fecal matter indicator bacteria to put swimmers' health at risk on 24% of days tested last year. And this was a widespread issue across the state.”

The report studied the number of days over 3,000 beaches across the United States that reached a “dangerous threshold of fecal indicator bacteria.” Across the country, 61% of beaches tested positive for contamination at least one time during 2024.

That threshold, which the EPA describes as a “Beach Action Value,” is associated with an estimated illness rate of 32 out of every 1,000 swimmers. Swimmers who came into contact with polluted water may develop gastrointestinal illness, respiratory disease, ear and eye infections, and skin rash, the report stated.