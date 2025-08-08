Sally’s Apizza Eyes Opening at South Bay in Dorchester

A beloved Connecticut pizzeria is getting closer to opening its doors at South Bay in Dorchester.

According to a licensing board hearing page on the City of Boston's website, the management of Sally's Apizza planned to meet with the city on Wednesday, Aug. 6, to discuss plans to open at 9 District Ave. at South Bay in Dorchester.

The notice said that the proposed 4,965-square-foot dining establishment would have indoor seating for 138, including 15 at a bar and another 48 on an outdoor patio. Sally's Apizza is also seeking a full liquor license for the location.

A Boston Restaurant Talk blog post noted that in May 2024, Sally's had planned to open new locations at South Bay and in Concord. The Concord location is currently under construction and will occupy a space east of the Concord Rotary. Another outpost for the business is planned for Boston's Fort Point.