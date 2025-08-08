Two Boston Business Leaders Honored by Fortune Top 100 Power List

Two Boston CEOs have been named to Fortune's new list of the 100 most powerful people in business.

Fidelity Investments CEO and Chairman Abigail Johnson ranked 44th on the magazine's 2025 list. She is now 20 spots higher than her position from last year's ranking. Reshma Kewalramani, president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, was ranked No. 62 on the list.

GE Aerospace CEO and Chairman Larry Culp also made Fortune's list for the second consecutive year. As the former CEO of Boston-based General Electric, Culp directed GE's division into three public companies. Culp's business move garnered Fortune's recognition.

Boston.com reported that Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, president, and co-founder, topped Fortune's list. The Boston Globe reported that this AI chip design company announced earlier this year that it will create a research lab in the Boston area focused on promoting quantum computing.