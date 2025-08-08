WNBA, Mohegan Tribe Deadlocked on Offer to Relocate Connecticut Sun to Boston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 25: A WNBA logo is shown on the court before a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 85-59. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After more than two decades at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Connecticut Sun team's home base is in flux.

The uncertainty swirling around the team's future resulted from a $325 million offer from Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca to purchase the team from its owner, the Mohegan Tribe, and relocate the Sun to Boston as early as 2027.

Additionally, Pagliuca and his group pledged to contribute $100 million to build a new practice facility in Boston. The group plans to have the team play home games at TD Garden, headquarters for the NBA's Celtics and the NHL's Boston Bruins, according to the Boston Globe.

The Boston Globe reported on Wednesday, Aug. 6, that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was aware of the offer when she visited TD Garden in July to understand what the WNBA's presence could look like in Boston. However, she didn't present the idea to the WNBA's Board of Governors, saying instead that the city would be a great destination “at the right time.”

From the Mohegan Tribe's point of view, however, Pagliuca's offer has a timely appeal. According to a Hartford Business Journal report, the tribe reported a $234.5 million loss in revenue during its 2024 fiscal year, even though it generated $1.9 billion, and was at risk of defaulting on several loans.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 5, the WNBA stated that “no groups from Boston applied for a team” during the expansion bidding process that took place in January 2025. Teams that weren't awarded a franchise “have priority over Boston.”

Pagliuca released a statement on X on Sunday, Aug. 3, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that noted “approval has not been obtained thus far, and we cannot proceed without it.“